Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $510 Million for Saturday Drawing

The Powerball jackpot continues to rise, now surpassing the $500-million mark.

This grand prize is set to become one of the largest in recorded history as the Powerball is now at $510 million. No one picked the six winning numbers on Wednesday night’s drawing, which were 9, 15, 43, 60, 64, and the Powerball number was 4.

A winner yesterday would’ve yielded a $430 million prize. There were winning tickets in Texas and Florida that netted the winners $2 million and $1 million respectively.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number are one in 293 million, according to the jackpot’s website. The game is played in 44 states, as well as in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Winners can pick to choose the lump sum option, which only gives you a percentage of the full amount, or 30 annual installments over 29 years that net you the full amount.

You can claim your prize if you match all the numbers within 180 days from the date of drawing, but this applies only for prizes other than the jackpot. For the jackpot, you have up to a year to claim your prize.

“Me and mama are getting powerball tickets later cause our karma has to change at some point,” said one hopeful Twitter user.