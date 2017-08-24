Powerball Winner: $759 Million Winning Ticket Sold in Massachusetts

There is now a Powerball winner that will be taking home a huge prize of $758.70 million.

Source: Shutterstock

The ticket that had one lucky person becoming a Powerball winner was sold in Massachusetts. It isn’t yet known who bought the winning ticket, but they’re sure to be happy about that purchase right about now.

The jackpot of $758.70 million will be worth $480.50 million if the Powerball winner takes the cash option. This is due to the winner still having to pay taxes on the prize. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s drawing were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and a Powerball number of 4.

There was only one Powerball winner this time around, which means the person won’t have to split the jackpot with other winners. However, it is possible that the winner was actually a group of people going together on a ticket.

The most recent Powerball winner got their hands on the prize after it has been building up for a couple of months. The last winning ticket was sold on June 10, 2017. The jackpot at that time was worth $447.80 million. The winner took the cash option of $279.18 million.

The Powerball jackpot has only ever surpassed $1 billion a single time. This was back in 2016 when it came to a high of $1.59 billion. The Powerball winners this time around were three people who split the jackpot. Each of these people chose to take the cash, rather than the annuity. This isn’t a surprise as the history of Powerball winners shows that the majority of them chose cash over the annuity.

