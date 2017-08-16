The Crazy Bullish Argument for Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Stock

At first glance, Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) is a terrible underperformer. Down nearly 20% year-to-date, QCOM stock is making the benchmark SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY ) look compelling. Even worse, Qualcomm is lagging severely behind rivals like Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ), which isn’t doing too hot, either. Everything seemingly screams “run!” I don’t blame anybody who actually did, or is contemplating it.

According to InvestorPlace contributor Vince Martin, Qualcomm faces an existential threat. While volatility in QCOM stock stole headlines this January thanks to the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) lawsuit, troubles began much earlier. Martin notes that company shares peaked during the first half of 2014. Just prior to the Apple fiasco, QCOM was already in a world of hurt. The lawsuit simply pushed it over the edge.

Furthermore, Martin argues that present accusations of corporate shenanigans didn’t, in his words, “magically appear.” He writes:

Qualcomm already had paid antitrust fines in China and Korea. Just three days before the Apple news, the U.S. FTC charged the company with monopolization in baseband processor devices. The argument from Apple that Qualcomm is unfairly charging royalties isn’t new, and it isn’t unique.

Individually, all these controversies hit the newsstands. More critically, however, the Qualcomm business structure is at risk. Licensing is responsible for approximately 80% of total profit. If Apple gets its way in its lawsuit, a domino effect could occur. In such circumstances, we could kiss QCOM stock goodbye.

Ignore Qualcomm’s Upside Potential at Your Own Risk!

Given the pensive sentiment among covering analysts, and the general mood surrounding Qualcomm, most folks are at least questionable towards QCOM stock. Certainly, you’re not going to find too many bullish arguments for the beleaguered company.

Yet they do exist, if you sift through the negativity.

First off, we have to remind ourselves that in terms of the legal battles, nothing is set in stone. Inevitably, legal experts will square off to debate the merits of both sides. But no matter how surefire Apple and other plaintiffs appear, we won’t know until we know.

One thing that can be said is that should the legal drama result in an unexpected outcome, QCOM stock is primed to explode higher. Admittedly an unconventional example, this situation is akin to the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor bout. Boxing experts to couch potatoes mostly agree that MMA cage-fighter McGregor stands no chance against the defensive genius Mayweather.

Still, every contestant has a puncher’s chance. Should McGregor pull off the impossible, taking the speculative bet would result in a huge profit. That’s the unlikely but very real risk that QCOM stock bears must acknowledge.

Next Page