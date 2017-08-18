Why Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Stock Is Bound for Greater Pain

The news surrounding Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) has not been good for some time. While the company’s battle with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has garnered the headlines of late, concern about Qualcomm isn’t new. QCOM stock peaked in mid-2014. Despite huge gains for a number of large-cap tech companies over that period, the stock has fallen by about one-third from those post-crisis highs.

The weakness in Qualcomm has been driven by two primary factors.

First, investors are concerned by slowing smartphone growth. Particularly if QCOM loses Apple as a key customer — or even loses a portion of its business with the manufacturer — its addressable market could shrink going forward.

Secondly, the battle with Apple and prior regulatory problems are calling the company’s business model into question.

In response to both of those concerns, Qualcomm announced a plan last October to acquire NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI ). The deal diversified Qualcomm away from smartphones, created exposure to growing Automotive and IoT markets, and lessened some of the reliance on the core licensing business.

But now that deal appears to be in jeopardy. And that could be enough to cause another leg down for QCOM stock.

Must Qualcomm Pay More for NXP?

Qualcomm launched a tender offer for NXPI at $110 per share, and needs 80% of outstanding NXPI shares to be tendered. The figure, as of the last update in late July, currently stands at just 7.6%.

That’s down from 12.5% a month before, as many shareholders withdrew their consents. The reason is simple: NXPI stock now trades over the $110 asking price. Hedge fund Elliott Management has taken a 6% stake in NXP, and it is pushing for a higher price from Qualcomm or a sale to another buyer. And with NXPI trading near $113, investors clearly believe that Elliott has a reasonable chance of success.

The problem for QCOM stock is that none of the outcomes here appear particularly desirable. Qualcomm could raise its bid, but it wouldn’t be cheap. Even a 10% increase in the offer would imply an extra $3.8 billion in cost for the company — roughly 5% of its current market capitalization. And that may not be enough, particularly if a bidding war commences.

Bear in mind that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) paid through the nose for Mobileye NV (NYSE: MBLY ), with MBLY shareholders getting roughly 31x forward revenue. Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ), who plays in the same attractive automotive and Internet of Things markets as NXP, trades at over 50x next year’s earnings. In contrast, Qualcomm is buying NXP at a bit over 4x forward sales and 16x forward earnings-per-share.

