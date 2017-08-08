Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Shares Rally on Earnings Beat

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL ) stock was up today following the release of its earnings report for its fiscal first quarter of 2018.

During its fiscal first quarter of 2018, Ralph Lauren Corp reported earnings per share of $1.11. This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of $1.06 from the same time last year. It was also a boon to RL stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 94 cents for the quarter.

Ralph Lauren Corp reported revenue of $1.35 billion in its fiscal first quarter for 2018. The company reported revenue of $1.55 billion in its fiscal first quarter of 2017. Analysts were looking for RL to report revenue of $1.34 billion for its fiscal first quarter of 2018.

Operating income reported by Ralph Lauren Corp in its fiscal first quarter of 2018 was $90.3 million. This is an improvement over its operating loss of $31.2 million that was reported in the same period of the year prior.

Ralph Lauren Corp reported net income of $59.5 million during its fiscal first quarter of 2018. The fashion design company reported a net loss of $22.3 million in its fiscal first quarter of the previous year.

Ralph Lauren Corp hasn’t provided a guidance for its fiscal full year of 2018. It notes that this is because it can’t accurately make estimates while its Way Forward plan is still in action. However, it did say that it will exclude $200 million in estimated pretax restructuring-related and other charges connected to the plan in fiscal 2018.

RL stock is up 10% as of noon Tuesday, but is down 4% year-to-date.

