Ride the GoPro Inc (GPRO) Stock Wave!

Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO ) have been up, down and all around the past couple weeks. But with the technical forecast firming up and supported by the recent GPRO stock earnings report, bullish investors can use options to safely ride the next wave to higher ground.

Source: Shutterstock

GoPro, the once wildly popular new kid on the block and action sports-based technology outfit isn’t picture perfect these days.

Nearly three years since beginning its treacherous fall from the graces of Wall Street, the company, and shares of GPRO, are showing signs of life off and on the price chart.

Sure, GPRO is still considered more of a speculative vehicle. Profits for one are still absent. But an early August earnings topper and upbeat outlook from management did provide evidence a turnaround in-the-making is possible for a company faced with a near death experience not so long ago.

Bottom line, top-line as well as those squiggly lines associated with GPRO stock’s moving averages and the likes, if seeing is believing, this strategist optimistic a second and more durable wave is just building and waiting to be ridden.

GPRO Stock Daily Chart



Click to EnlargeTechnically speaking, GPRO has put in a nice foundation for an emerging uptrend. For this strategist, it’s also a case of ask and you shall receive.

In early August, immediately following GoPro’s well-received earnings beat I cautioned shares looked good overall as a speculative long. Given the large price gap, it was also noted a likely pullback could be fairly deep while still confirming an emerging uptrend. That’s what more or less played out.

Over the last couple of weeks, GPRO initially rallied more than 13% before quickly stalling and reversing at 2017’s prior highs set in early February in front of a bearish earnings-related gap.

More recent, a pullback of around 20% from high to low has established a higher low that’s successfully tested a prior converging resistance line, which was penetrated by the early August earnings reaction.

GoPro confirmed the low last week, but only moved marginally higher. Now GPRO stock sports an oversold stochastics crossover — more evidence supporting the bullish narrative.

Next Page