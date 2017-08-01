Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Shares Jump on Q2 Earnings, Outlook

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL ) stock was up today following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2017.

Source: Shutterstock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the second quarter of the year. This is better than the earnings per share of $1.09 from the same time last year. It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.67 for the quarter, which is a plus for RCL stock.

During the second quarter of 2017, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd reported revenue of $2.20 billion. This is up from its revenue of $2.11 billion reported in the second quarter of 2016. RCL’s revenue also came in above analysts’ estimates of $2.19 billion for the second quarter of the year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd reported net income of $369.53 million in its second quarter of 2017. The cruise company reported net income of $229.91 million during the same period of the year prior.

Operating income reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd in the second quarter of the year was $490.70 million. Operating income from the second quarter of the previous year was $282.73 million.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd also updated its outlook for the full year of 2017 in its most recent earnings report. The company is expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $7.35 to $7.45. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $7.26 for the full year of 2017.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd is also expecting earnings per share for the third quarter of 2017 to come in at $3.45. Analysts are looking for RCL to report earnings per share of $3.29 in the third quarter of the year.

RCL stock was up 3% as of Tuesday morning and is up 42% year-to-date.