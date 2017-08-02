Why Royal Dutch Shell plc (ADR) (RDS.A) Stock Is the Best Energy Choice

Like most energy stocks, integrated giant Royal Dutch Shell plc (ADR)’s (NYSE: RDS.A , RDS.B ) latest earnings report was pretty boring. Energy prices were lower during the quarter. So naturally, RDS stock had its share of lower sequential profits. No surprise here. All in all, it was a pretty unexciting quarter.

Yep. Shell’s report was full of the usual talk of future drilling prospects, cost cutting and focusing on coffee.

That’s right, Shell’s latest strategy for winning in the energy sector is selling a lot of coffee. And that might now be a bad thing indeed. For investors, it just goes to show how the downstream and marketing is driving a bigger portion of the energy pie.

Royal Dutch Shell Wins Big With Downstream

Taking a deep look at Shell’s recent earnings you’ll notice an interesting pattern. It’s the same pattern that has managed to save rivals like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX ) in recent quarters as well. And that’s downstream and refining has come to save the day. Oil prices have crashed and continued to stay “lower for longer,” the ability to use that cheap oil as a low price feedstock for refining has been a saving grace for RDS and its kin.

In fact, Shell stock managed to see a 39% year-over-year increase in profits at its downstream unit this quarter. Upstream and E&P profits were barely a blip.

What’s interesting isn’t just that chemicals and gasoline refining are driving the show, it’s what comes along with those sales. Namely, a hefty dose of cigarettes, hot dogs and soft drinks.

As oil has continued to be lower and hasn’t even begun to flirt with its former $100 per barrel highs, the energy industry isn’t what it used to be. And as the glut of oil and sequentially gasoline have now become the norm, consumers have been spending the difference. And increasingly that has meant heading to their local convenience store on their morning drives to work for a bagel and coffee.

For Shell stock, this actually been great news. Margins for a cup of coffee are substantially bigger than on a gallon of gas. And when you add in credit card processing fees and other costs, some small mom & pop convenience store operators actually make nothing on their gasoline sales. It’s all about selling you candy bars.

RDS has more 43,000 convenience stores in more than 80 countries. Bloomberg Gadfly’s Liam Denning points out that this is more locations than McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) combined.

Think about that. This is a huge opportunity for Shell versus some of its rivals. XOM sold its company owned stations back in 2008, while CVX only owns half as many service stations. And Shell makes a pretty penny from those retail locations — about $100,000 on average. This compares to about $120,000 to $130,000 for MCD’s and SBUX.

