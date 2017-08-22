Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Stock Shrugs on Good, Not Great, Q2 Beat

Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM ) has been stuck in a stubborn range between $86 and $91 for most of the summer. And unfortunately for the longs, the company’s second-quarter earnings report, released after Tuesday’s bell, won’t do much to get CRM stock out of the mud.

Salesforce did post a solid quarter, for what that’s worth. Revenues of $2.56 billion were up 25% on a year-over-year basis, and were good enough to beat Wall Street estimates for $2.52 billion. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share were up from 32 cents in the year-ago period — the same number Wall Street’s pros expected the company to report.

Salesforce also increased its guidance for the full year, projecting earnings between $1.29 and $1.31 per share on revenues in a range from $10.35 billion to $10.4 billion.

Nonetheless, CRM stock was off by about 2% in Tuesday’s early after-hours trade.

Some of the other highlights from Salesforce’s Q2 report:

Cash from operations came to $331 million, up 32% on a year-over-year basis. In all, the company has $3.5 billion in the bank.

The company entered a strategic technology agreement with Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DVMT

(NYSE: Salesforce.com announced a $50 million venture fund that will focus on investments in system integrators.

For the fourth consecutive year, International Data Corporation named Salesforce.com the No. 1 provider of customer relationship management services. And in fact, last year, CRM grew its market share by more percentage points than all other providers combined.

Salesforce.com launched Einstein Analytics, which provides services for advanced visualizations and predictive capabilities for sales, service and marketing.

From a technical standpoint, Tuesday evening’s move in CRM stock shouldn’t trigger much in the way of worry. Shares still are above all their major moving averages, nor does the decline threaten the stock’s upward price trend of the past few months. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) should remain in positive territory, too.

Tom Taulli runs the InvestorPlace blog IPO Playbook and operates PathwayTax.com, which provides year-round tax services. Follow him on Twitter at @ttaulli. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.