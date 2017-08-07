Samsung (SSNLF) Galaxy Note 8: Everything We Know So Far

Considering the rapid pace of the Samsung Electronic (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) Galaxy Note 8 rumors emerging, a strong impression of the final device has now emerged. Samsung is due to unveil the final product at an event in new York, but the analyst community has ensured that there will not necessarily be too many surprises when this conference takes place.

The legendary Evan Blass – @evleaks on Twitter – has been particularly busy in the last few days. After revealing the full specs of the Galaxy Note 8, the leaker then followed this up by tweeting a picture of an advertising banner for the Galaxy Note 8. This image featured the all new S Pen, and a “Do bigger things” tagline. This provided a unique insight into the final design of the product.

It seems that the marketing material published by Blass is a complete image from invites to the Unpacked event due to take place in New York City. While Samsung has yet to confirm that the Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled at this event, it now seems inevitable, which will mean we get our first glimpse of the handset on August 23.

Based on these links, the design of the Galaxy Note 8 seems rather similar to the Galaxy S8 Plus, with almost non-existent bezels on the left and right hand of the device. Certainly the wraparound display of the flagship smartphone will now migrate to other Samsung products, and really become a defining feature of the industry, with the same front panel design expected in the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iPhone 8 and possibly also the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) Google Pixel 2.

Camera technology

In an interview with CNET, Samsung’s chief of mobile D.J. Koh said “I will bring back a better, safer and very innovative Note 8.” This is, frankly, essential after the Galaxy Note 7 explosion fiasco, and the Galaxy Note 8 certainly needs to be a stable, durable and impressive performer in order to reinvigorate the product range.

Previous Galaxy Note 8 rumors have suggested that the phablet will feature an exemplary dual rear-camera setup. Indeed, the esteemed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that this will be a particular focus of the Galaxy Note 8 generation, and that the photographic qualities of the device will far exceed the iPhone 7.

According to links on the matter, the camera will benefit from a 3x optical zoom feature, with innovative functionality built in to ensure that it also shoots well in darker conditions. If both of these features materialize, the Note 8 will be the first ever smartphone from Samsung to feature a dual-camera, while the 3x optical zoom will provide the snapper with a longer shooting range than virtually every dual-camera smartphone available on the market.

The Super Night Shot Mode has also been strongly mooted by the Samsung-following media, enabling the smartphone to take better pictures in low-light conditions. A perspective shift feature will also be included, allowing users to adjust the angle of objects in a photograph, with true depth-sensing technology improving on the simulated depth of field defects included in the Galaxy S8.

Fingerprint sensor

Galaxy Note 8 rumors also suggest that the phablet will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There has been some debate over this topic in the last few years, with some early reports suggesting that Samsung would look to integrate this feature within the display of the device. Apple has been linked with similar functionality in the iPhone 8, with the Home button in particular expected to disappear in the forthcoming generation.

However, it seems that Samsung has experienced logistical difficulties in delivering this integration, instead opting to mount the fingerprint sensor on the rear of the device as usual.

