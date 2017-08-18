Save the Xbox One X Pre-Order Date: Sunday, August 20

Xbox fans, wait no more! Tighten your seat belt and get ready to pre-order the Xbox One X this Sunday. Ever since Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) unveiled the One X at the E3 show, consumers have been wondering when they will be able to place pre-orders for the world’s most powerful console. The company had already revealed the price ($499) and launch date (November 7th), but it was quiet on the Xbox One X pre-order date for a long time.

Pre-orders to go live on Sunday

Many were expecting the Redmond-based company to reveal the Xbox One X pre-order date at the Gamescom event on August 20. In a Twitter interaction with fans, Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised to share the pre-order details on Thursday, August 17th. Meanwhile, The Verge editor Tom Warren revealed that the pre-orders would go live on Sunday, August 20th.

We’ll share more info on this tomorrow.

— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 16, 2017

Xbox One X preorders will go live on Sunday after the Gamescom press event

— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 17, 2017

Warren said the pre-orders should open after Microsoft’s Gamescom press event. The Redmond company’s media briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 PM Central Time on Sunday. The event should last an hour or two at most. So, we can expect the pre-orders to go live after 3 PM or 4 PM Central Time. Microsoft has not confirmed the timeline, so we should wait for the official confirmation.

Previously, there were speculations that MSFT didn’t open pre-orders soon after the E3 event in June because the console hadn’t received approval from the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC approved the console last month. The Xbox One X will go on sale in key markets across the globe on November 7th, in time for the holiday shopping season.

Should you order the console on Xbox One X pre-order date?

If you want to get the console in your hands before Christmas, it makes sense to pre-order rather than wait until the launch. Nintendo Switch has proved that demand can exceed the supply for a long time. Nintendo launched the Switch in early March, and the hybrid console is still out of stock at most retailers despite Nintendo having doubled the production capacity.

If you place an order on the Xbox One X pre-order date itself, you’ll be one of the first to get your console when shipments begin. Consumers will not be charged until the console ships, which means you can cancel your order anytime you want.

