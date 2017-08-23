If You Still Own Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) Stock, Here’s Your One Possible Upside

Sometimes you have to read between the lines, gleaning the subtle clues of how well a company is actually doing. This is not one of those times.

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL ) is hanging by a thread, and SDRL stock is virtually un-ownable here. How do we know? Because the oil drilling outfit has suspiciously been left out of the modest recovery other energy stocks have cobbled together, and — oh yeah — Seadrill has recently made legal moves that would shield one of its key operating units if the company did file for bankruptcy.

Why would a company do something like that? It’s not tough to connect the dots.

Misery for SDRL Stock Owners

There’s a reason SDRL stock is (literally) down more than 99% since its late-2013 peak … a peak that occurred when oil prices were sky high. Investorplace’s Aaron Levitt arguably summed the matter up best, though, explaining last week:

“With oil hovering between $45 and $50 per barrel and the glut of crude not ending, it doesn’t make much sense for energy firms to tackle expensive deepwater projects. That’s a problem if you rent/own the high-tech equipment needed to tap the ultra-deepwater areas of the Gulf of Mexico or the North Sea. It’s particularly a major issue if you have more than $11 billion in debt.”

Yes, Seadrill is that company, sitting on $11 billion in debt that costs it roughly $200 million every quarter. Though the company is technically profitable, $3.2 billion worth of that debt has either come due this year, or will come due before the end of 2017. The company doesn’t have the money it needs to repay that debt, and is struggling to refinance it. There’s just not enough drilling business on the near-term horizon.

To its credit, Seadrill was recently able to postpone $850 million worth of debt maturities to mid-September, as well as amend its credit facility so its partner Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE: SDLP ) wouldn’t see its assets claimed by creditors should Seadrill itself file Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Specifically, Seadrill Partners’ fleet will no longer serve as collateral for the parent company’s debt.

The only thing the amendment does, however, is lay the groundwork for an orderly bankruptcy. With the details of any bankruptcy plans increasingly on the table, most say it’s inevitable at this point.

