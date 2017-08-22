3 Self-Defense Stocks to Buy Amid Terrorism Scares

In what is increasingly and horrifyingly becoming a frequent event, Barcelona suffered a vehicular terrorist attack on Aug. 17. In broad daylight, a yet-to-be-apprehended terrorist mowed down innocent pedestrians in the city’s Las Ramblas region. At latest count, the murderous assault claimed 14 lives, making it the worst terror incident in Spain for over a decade.

The following day on Aug. 18, a Moroccan asylum seeker in Finland “deliberately targeted women in a stabbing spree that left two dead and is being investigated as the country’s first terror attack,” according to the AFP. At the time of the incident, officials initially investigated it as a murder. But now that jihadism is confirmed, it’s time to consider self-defense stocks to buy.

Undeniably, terrorism has a direct impact on the economy and business landscape. One of the biggest examples is airline tickets to European destinations. According to Time, traveling to Europe has “never been cheaper.” Reasons listed include a stronger U.S. dollar, more competition and lower fuel costs. However, these elements have been in place for at least the last two years.

Few wish to acknowledge the straightforward answer — people are scared to visit Europe. Even fewer have the political will to take extreme measures — such as President Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban — to counteract extremism.

As political correctness is becoming more important than protecting civilians, discerning individuals will devise their own security measures. Thus, the environment for self-defense stocks to buy has never been more bullish.

