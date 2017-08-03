Should You Buy Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has surprised its fans since its recent earnings announcement. Despite delivering what appeared to be blowout numbers, MSFT stock only rallied slightly on the news. By the next day, shares had turned lower, and have failed to make any subsequent progress.

What’s holding Microsoft stock back? Is there something hidden in the numbers? Is it a victim of the general concerns starting to hit tech stocks? Perhaps investors are becoming concerned with the stock’s high valuation.

Regardless of the reason, can MSFT stock get back to rallying? Or should investors be selling? Let’s take a look at the pros and cons.

MSFT Stock Cons

Tech Sector Troubles: The tech sector may be entering a correction. The PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ: QQQ ), which represents the NASDAQ 100 index, is up more than 21% year-to-date. That’s a huge run. Some profit-taking shouldn’t surprise investors.

Earnings season may be the catalyst to trigger selling. Even companies with strong results, such as Microsoft, have seen their shares stagnate. Meanwhile, the market has punished companies such as Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) that delivered decent results for not quite being good enough. Stocks don’t go straight up forever. Tech in particular is in for a round of profit-taking, and MSFT stock is unlikely to have immunity. July 27 served as a warning; Microsoft stock dipped as much as 3% within a couple of hours as tech stocks slumped.

Up Too Much Already? MSFT stock has delivered tremendous results in recent years. The stock is up from $40 in 2015, the mid-$50s last year, and $65 last quarter. Just this month, Microsoft moved up from $68 to $74.

Even tremendous earnings results might not be enough to add much to the company’s gains. Despite the fast-growing cloud division, Microsoft is still a lumbering company at its core. Its value can’t double or triple virtually overnight like some more nimble high-fliers. Investors must exercise patience with blue chip stocks, they tend to rally at a more measured pace.

Looks Expensive: Historically, Microsoft has traded fairly cheaply. Its median price-to-earnings ratio over the past 10 years is just 16x. Today, we’re at 32x. To be clear, Microsoft’s outlook has greatly improved over the past few years.

That said, 32x might be a bridge too far. Again, Microsoft isn’t a revolutionary company like, say, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ). Microsoft’s cloud business is great, but the bread and butter business is still Windows and Office, neither of which have huge growth prospects. There is a limit to how much investors will bid that type of cash flow up. Additionally, MSFT stock’s dividend yield has slid to just 2.2%, reducing the company’s appeal to blue-chip income investors.

