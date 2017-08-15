Should You Buy Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) may just be a victim of its own success. Despite a solid second-quarter earnings report in late July, GOOGL stock has had a difficult time holding on to the momentum of 2017’s first half, shedding 6% in less than a month.

The question is, is this dip worth buying?

On the positive side, revenues jumped 20% year-over-year to top Wall Street expectations, and while earnings dipped hard, much of that was from a one-time $2.74 billion fine from the European Commission. Profits still managed to beat analyst expectations.

However, the bears have had a few signs of their own to point toward. GOOGL stock has lost its momentum, and a recent report has cast doubt on Alphabet’s deal-making prowess.

So, should you buy Alphabet stock right now, or would investors be better off waiting for this dip to become a trench?

Cons of GOOGL Stock

Alphabet Wants to Buy Snap? A Business Insider report claims Google offered to pay at least $30 billion to acquire Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) in 2016. Incredibly enough, according to one source, Google left an offer “on the table since the IPO.” Since then, Snap’s value has fallen to roughly $15 billion, so had Snap accepted, it’s possible Alphabet would’ve had egg on its face.

Some investors have long fretted that Google has too many businesses under its roof, symbolized by the name change to Alphabet. While you can’t read too much into a name, in this case, it illustrated the real move away from search and into more far-flung fields. So far, some of the company’s other ventures have paid off, but CFO Ruth Porat was brought in for a reason — to scrap some of the company’s unsuccessful “moonshots.” Too many questionable deals, including potentially overpaying for Snap, are a big question mark.

Licensing Fee to Apple: Bernstein’s analyst A.M. Sacconaghi Jr. recently said Google is paying $3 billion to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) this year to remain the default search engine for iPhones. That’s a big bill to foot, even for Alphabet.

As recently as 2014, Google paid just $1 billion for the honor of being the default search engine. Bernstein states this likely accounts for 5% of Apple’s overall profits. Google would prefer not to pay, but with an estimated half of its search revenues coming from Apple products, the downside of abandoning payments could be steep.

Obviously this relationship has worked well for both parties in the past, but Apple may be getting the upper hand now.

Technicals Fading: I concur with InvestorPlace contributor Chris Tyler, who suggests that Alphabet’s chart is losing steam. He suggests buying put spreads to take advantage of the declining technical situation.

This is based on the idea that GOOGL stock has now hit $1,000/share on two occasions, and failed to make new highs. Traders gravitate toward such round numbers, two aborted rallies at such a distinctive level diminish enthusiasm for the stock. Throw in a nasty tech selloff last week, and the fact Alphabet still trails the market even after Monday’s rebound rally is disconcerting.

It all adds up to an ugly picture until the next earnings report resets the narrative.

Pros of GOOGL Stock

Earnings Actually Weren’t Bad: While Alphabet traded down sharply following its Q2 report, that might just reflect excessive investor enthusiasm heading into the event rather than actual problems at the company. Traders should still exercise caution, but the earnings report didn’t tear down any major arguments in the bull thesis.

