Should You Buy BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) used to be a household name. The company’s omnipresent phones once rivaled Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and observers widely viewed it as one of Canada’s most successful technology companies. But, times have changed and BBRY stock has performed terribly since its glory days.

Revenue has slumped a shocking 95% since 2011. The hardware business has all but disappeared. BlackBerry has lost money, on an earnings basis, for five years in a row. For most of that time, the company has worked at a turnaround. So far, though, it hasn’t provided many tangible results. BBRY stock perked up earlier this year, but it’s on the slide again.

Is there any reason to take another look at BlackBerry stock?

BBRY Stock Cons

Turnaround Is Taking Forever: Then-newly-hired BlackBerry CEO John Chen earned $89.7 million in 2014. That stunning pay package made him Canada’s highest-paid executive for the year. When he took over, Chen suggested the turnaround would take about a year and a half. Almost four years have passed since then. So far, BBRY shareholders haven’t gotten much to show for that huge outlay.

The hardware business wasn’t salvaged, as Chen had hoped to do. Overall corporate revenue continues to plummet every quarter. The latest report showed less than $250 million in revenue, taking the once-dominant tech company to a revenue run rate of less than $1 billion per year. BBRY stock price has been roughly flat since 2014, but the actual business continues to erode.

Giving Up On BB10: While it’s pretty clear that BlackBerry’s hardware ambitions are largely a lost cause at this point, investors had still hoped that something would come from its once-promising BB10 operating system.

However, management appears to have given up on it. A long-ago promised update has never been released. The app store is moribund, with virtually no publishers interested in making new games or apps for BB10. With no support for popular modern apps such as Snapchat Inc (NYSE: SNAP ), BB10’s lifespan is greatly limited. Given the costs of keeping an operating system alive, BlackBerry might officially throw in the towel soon. In any case, BB10 was a part of the turnaround bull thesis that utterly failed to play out.

Unclear How Strong The Software Business Is: For now, the dying hardware business has distracted investors from the software business. But there may be less there than meets the eye even once the hardware distraction is gone. Year-over-year revenue is only growing at a 12% rate; hardly the stuff of a world-beating software play.

The company’s QNX platform for cars seems to hold great promise. However, it has gained only modest market share and faces strong competition from well-funded peers such as Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ). BlackBerry is also making numerous acquisitions in the security software space. BlackBerry earned a reputation for having the most secure devices. It’s unclear, however, if customers will remain loyal to the ecosystem without BlackBerry’s hardware.

