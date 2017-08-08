Should You Get Rid of Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) Stock Now?

Similar to making wise buying decisions, exiting certain underperformers at the right time can maximize portfolio returns. One such stock that you may want to consider dropping is Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD ), which has witnessed a significant price decline in the past four weeks, and it has seen negative earnings estimate revisions for the current quarter and the current year. A Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) further confirms weakness in BWLD.

Source: Shutterstock

A key reason for this move has been the negative trend in earnings estimate revisions. For the full year, we have seen 8 estimates moving down in the past 30 days, compared with no upward revisions. This trend has caused the consensus estimate to trend lower, going from $5.44 a share a month ago to its current level of $4.54.

Also, for the current quarter, Buffalo Wild Wings has seen 7 downward estimate revisions versus no revisions in the opposite direction, dragging the consensus estimate down to 94 cents a share from $1.26 over the past 30 days.

The stock also has seen some pretty dismal trading lately, as the share price has dropped 10.5% in the past month.

So it may not be a good decision to keep this stock in your portfolio anymore, at least if you don’t have a long time horizon to wait.

If you are still interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector, you may instead consider a better-ranked stock – Aaron’s, Inc. AAN. The stock currently holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and may be a better selection at this time. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we’re targeting>>