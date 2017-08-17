Why You Shouldn’t Count Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Stock Out Yet

I’ve been a strong supporter of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD ) stock even amid its failed $17.2 billion merger bid with larger rival Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA ), which caused RAD stock to plunge to all-time lows. And I see no reason to cut bait now.

Source: Shutterstock

For several reasons, Rite Aid now has the right prescription to heal the tough wounds investors have suffered over the past several years.

RAS stock has fallen 72% year-to-date and 70% over the past year. This compares to an 8% decline in SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XRT ). The company’s valuation, currently at $2.4 billion, is a fraction of the $8.5 billion it was valued at in January when it had an offer on the table from Walgreens of $6.50 to $7.00 per share.

Where Rite Aid Is Today

Fearing the deal would threaten competition, antitrust regulators dragged their feet, refusing to approve the deal. This is even though both Rite Aid and Walgreens agreed to divest several stores to Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED ) to make the deal more palatable. When it seems the Federal Trade Commission’s stance remained “over my dead body,” Walgreens threw its hands up and instead agreed to buy 2,186 of Rite Aid stores for $5.18 billion, which comes with a $325 million merger breakup fee.

This new deal, along with the proceeds, will allow Rite Aid to lower its debt and operating expenses over the next several years, while boosting cash flow. So, purely from a risk-versus-reward perspective, RAD stock — priced at less-than five times book value — can trade at $5 to $6 per share a year from now.

Consider, even in the near-term, there is money to be made. Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes, though she recently downgraded RAD stock from Buy to Neutral, issued a price target of $2.95, suggesting a 27% premium from current levels. In other words, the optimal selling period in Rite Aid has already come and gone. Rite Aid — as a new company — looks better today than it did a year ago.

How RAD Can Heal Itself?

The company, which now trades on the assumption that the company will cease to exist without the full buyout from Walgreens, has many levers it can pull to create value for shareholders. So, it makes more sense to focus on RAD stock’s future prospects and less on what the company used to be. When assessing the potential value in Rite Aid, the company’s $7.2 billion in debt and enterprise value of $9.4 billion stands out.

Next Page