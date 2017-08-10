Snap Inc (SNAP) Stock Found the Fountain of Youth, Unfortunately

If you’ve followed my work recently, you’ll notice that I don’t like Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ). I say this as my biggest disclosure for this story. I don’t own shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) or Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ), either.

Generally, social media is an interesting sector, but I’m not convinced enough to put serious money at risk. But if I had to pick a name from this industry, I’d certainly avoid SNAP stock.

Let’s get the low-hanging fruit out of the way. The only kind of momentum that SNAP stock is experiencing is the negative variety. Since closing at $24.48 on its public debut, SNAP shed nearly 45% in market value. To its credit, company shares trended sideways for a few months. But by the time June rolled around, early investors have experienced nothing but severe volatility.

As InvestorPlace contributors Luke Lango and Laura Hoy noted, lockup expirations pose a serious threat to stability. With so much drama impacting the firm — not to mention the ugliness in the markets — early birds are surely anxious to jump ship. Aug. 14 is the date to watch, as some bigwigs and assorted insiders will control 782 million shares.

July 29 was the first of the nearer-term lockup expirations, and within days, SNAP stock fell lower. But with more shares at risk on August 14, I can’t imagine too many people wanting to take a shot.

Hoy explained that typically, important insiders won’t dump their shares so quickly after an initial public offering. However, Snapchat is suffering from a revolving door of executives. Exacerbating matters is the fact that the company is confused as to its long-term strategy.

If I didn’t know any better, I’d say Snapchat is begging its associates to drop out.

Snapchat Is Demographic Hell

Of the many problems impacting SNAP stock, one of the most egregious is Facebook. Specifically, Mark Zuckerberg and company are stealing Snap’s best ideas, and running with it. For example, Instagram Stories has 200 million users. Lango writes, “So, in about 8 months, Facebook had created a Snapchat clone that was already more popular and more widely used than SNAP itself.”

An underappreciated reason why Facebook was so successful in ripping off Snapchat is demographics. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that Snap appeals to millennials. While that’s obviously a desirable demo in some respects, from other angles, it’s a liability. By skewing so firmly to youth, Snap alienates the older demographic.

I think that’s incredibly myopic for a social media company. Although Facebook also caters to the young, it genuinely branches out to every demo possible. Thus, it’s not unusual for your parents to be on Facebook. The platform provides an excellent way to keep track of your colleagues. It is unusual, however, for your parents to be on Snapchat.

In business, you want to cast as wide a net as possible. Snap is largely successful hooking in college-age people, and those just outside that age bracket. Facebook, again, appeals to a much broader base through the spirit of inclusivity.

Therefore, Facebook gets away with copying and being a better Snapchat than Snapchat.

