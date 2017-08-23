Snap Inc (SNAP) Stock Fell, But It’s Hardly Down and Out

After issuing a weak quarterly earnings report on Aug. 10, the insider lockup expiry only compounded the selling pressure on shares of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ), and they fell to an all-time low of $11.28.

Source: Shutterstock

Last week though, the stock looked as if it bottomed, jumping 18.5% in that time. Could the stock finally have stabilized? Short float is hardly excessively bearish: short float is around 11.5%.

Axios reports that NBC’s daily Snapchat show, “Stay Tuned,” attracts over 29 million unique monthly visitors. The program attracted 1 million subscribers just 2.5 weeks after the launch. If true, Snap’s moat around the millennial crowd will only attract advertisers targeting that demographic.

On closer inspection, the “show” contained only 30 seconds of content. Yet getting one-sixth of the DAUs (daily active users) is still an achievement by Snap.

Sentiment from Analysts Mixed

Analysts have a mixed view on Snap’s stock price target. Aegis Capital’s Victor Anthony, who has a five-star rating on TipRanks on a 69% success rate and a 27.8% average return (over two years), set a $15 price target on the stock.

The analyst thinks Snap will have near-term hurdles but is positive on the long-term outlook. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) is a clear headwind: Instagram continues to get similar features shortly after Snap rolls them out. Since Facebook gets billions of monthly active users on its site, the extra features will encourage them to sign up or stay on Instagram. Chances then fall that these users will load the Snapchat app.

SunTrust Robinson’s Youssef Squali, who has a 75% success rate and an average return of 33.8% over two years, is bearish on SNAP stock. Squali has a $10 price target. Pivotol Research’s Brian Wieser is similarly bearish with a $9 price target. The analyst cited higher costs associated with the Map product launch. But the financial model implies downside for shareholders in 2017.

Loeb Dumps SNAP Stock

Sometime during the second quarter, a 13F filing revealed that Dan Loeb’s Third Point hedge fund sold its entire stake in SNAP stock. One noteworthy side note is that Loeb started a position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) and NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI ).

Next Page