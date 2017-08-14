Why Snap Inc (SNAP) Stock Will NEVER Become the Next Facebook Inc (FB)

Surprise, surprise. Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) stock is falling big today after reporting what were pretty miserable numbers for the second quarter of 2017. Revenue growth slowed meaningfully versus the first quarter. User growth peddled along at just 7 million new users in the quarter (Instagram Stories’ current growth pace implies about 75 million new users each quarter). Average revenue per user remains exceptionally weak. Expenses ballooned. Net losses widened.

Source: Snap

All in all, Snap stock is down big: About 51% below its $17 IPO price.

But the bulls aren’t giving up, and ironically, they point to the company that’s killing Snap as the reason why SNAP stock could have explosive growth from these levels.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) also struggled in its early trading days. But it was around this stage of the game (~100 days after its IPO) that Facebook’s fortune changed.

Indeed, if you look at the price charts for the two equities, you might be convinced that SNAP stock may be a turnaround in the making. After all, its first 100-day trading trajectories are very similar.



Click to Enlarge

But you should forget those thoughts. To quote Paul Meeks, chief investment officer and portfolio manager at Sloy Dahl & Holst:

“I think Facebook is the one to buy, and if you think about Snap, slap yourself and just buy some more Facebook.”

Snap is not the next Facebook, and SNAP stock will do nothing but grind lower.

Here’s why.

Snap Has Too Much Competition

The biggest reason why Snap won’t become the next Facebook is because of competition.

When Facebook rose to social media stardom, it didn’t really have anyone to compete with. There was MySpace, but that platform was pretty much all but dead by the time Facebook really got rolling. Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) was around, but it didn’t have much usage overlap with Facebook. Twitter was for conveying emotions and happenings in short blurbs. Facebook was a more complete platform with longer-from content, pictures and videos.

In other words, the road for FB from niche, college-focused social media platform to the world’s largest congregation of people ever wasn’t muddied by competition.

But Snap’s road is filled with competition. And that competition is beating Snap at its own game.

At the end of the day, the one thing that is more important than anything else in the social media world is users. The more users you have, the more reach you have. The more reach you have, the more data you have. The more reach and data you have, the more advertisers are attracted to the platform.

Following that logic, why would any advertiser want to go to Snapchat instead of Instagram? Snapchat has far less users, and presumably, almost all of Snapchat’s users are also on Instagram. So if you are an advertiser and want to reach the Snapchat demographic, why not just go through Instagram Stories and get an additional near 100 million views as well?

And that’s why Snap won’t become the next Facebook. Facebook essentially pioneered the era of digital advertising. Consequently, advertisers couldn’t ask those questions 5 years ago. There was no platform bigger than Facebook with more reach among a similar demographic. It just didn’t exist.

But for Snap, it does, and it’s called Instagram.

