Solar Eclipse Eye Damage: 6 Symptoms to Know

Solar eclipse eye damage is a serious problem that experts warn about.

The damage done to your eye can be short-term or long-term, meaning it could cause irreversible damage to your eyesight that you should seek treatment for. If you looked at the sun during the eclipse with your naked eye, you might suffer from some of these conditions.

Here are six symptoms to look out for that could be indicative of solar eclipse eye damage:

Keratitis is a short-term condition that is similar to sunburn of the eye.

Eye pain that occurs within 24 hours of looking at the sun is one symptom to look out for.

Light sensitivity is another big one.

Retinopathy is a long-term condition that is marked by a decrease or distortion of a person’s central vision.

Loss of central vision or distorted vision is one thing to look out for.

Altered colors can also be indicative of retinopathy.

If you look at the sun for 10 seconds, it might be too long, and if you do it for 20 seconds, it’s definitely too long.

“Just like sunburn to the skin, the effects are not felt or noticed immediately,” wrote Columbus optometrist Michael Schecter. “I have a great fear that I will have patients in my office on Tuesday, Aug 22 who woke up with hazy, blurry vision that I cannot fix.”