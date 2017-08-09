Sony Corp (SNE) Rides High on Thriving End Markets, Restructuring

Earlier this month, Japan-based multinational conglomerate Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ), came up with stellar first-quarter fiscal 2017 results, which came ahead of our expectations. The after-effects of the devastating Kumamoto earthquakes, which had washed out a chunk of the company’s profits for fiscal 2016, have subsided to a large extent.

Meanwhile, Sony has been firing on all cylinders to boost profitability and the results are slowly beginning to manifest themselves in better operating income and margin performance. Buoyed by positive industry trends and lower currency volatility, the company has also raised its fiscal 2017 guidance.

The stock’s movement in recent times mirrors these positive developments. Year to date, Sony’s shares have gained an impressive 44.7%, outperforming the industry’s average gain of 40.2%. Further, analysts have become increasingly bullish on the company over the past month, as the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2017 earnings trended up over 9% over the same time frame. Sony reported earnings of $2.35 from $2.15 on the back of two upward estimate revision versus none lower.

Read on to find out the key factors which make this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company an attractive proposition for investors right now.

Playing for Money: Gaming to Drive Growth

The PlayStation4 console, which is arguably Sony’s biggest growth driver, is going strong even after three years of release, evident from the company’s latest released numbers. The consumer electronics giant announced that it has sold over 60.4 million units of the console till June 13, 2017. PS4 Pro, the upgraded version of PS4 gaming console and virtual reality (VR) systems are raking in huge profits.

Also, Sony’s recent efforts to offer an array of game applications for mobile products through ForwardWorks Corporation, is well on track. Subsequent to the end of the first-quarter fiscal 2017, ForwardWorks started to distribute its first game, Everybody’s Golf. It has been downloaded more than 2 million times. Sony has plans to distribute its first original content, called Sora, to Umi no Aida from the beginning of October.

Spectacular Rebound of Semiconductor

Sony’s Semiconductor segment was one of the worst hit businesses, thanks to the Kumamoto earthquakes. However, the company’s concerted efforts to turn its fortunes around are taking hold. Over the past two quarters, semiconductor segment almost single-handedly drove the operating income growth.

During the first-quarter of fiscal 2017, Semiconductors sales and operating revenues jumped 41.4% year over year to ¥204.3 billion ($1.8 billion). The improvement came on the back of strong sales of image sensors for mobile products and absence of the impacts of Kumamoto earthquakes. Going forward, Sony has plans to increase its image sensor production capacity from the current 88,000 wafers per month to approximately 100,000 wafers by the end of March of 2018.

Next Page