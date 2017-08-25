Why Splunk Inc (SPLK) Stock Is Soaring Today

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK ) stock was up on Friday following the release of its earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2018.

Splunk Inc reported earnings per share of 8 cents during its fiscal second quarter of 2018. This is an increase over its earnings per share of 5 cents from the same time last year. It was also a boon to SPLK stock by coming in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 6 cents for the quarter.

During its fiscal second quarter of 2018, Splunk Inc reported revenue of $279.96 million. This is better than its revenue of $212.75 million that it reported in its fiscal second quarter of 2017. The company’s revenue was also good news for SPLK stock as it came in above analysts’ estimate of $268.80 million for the quarter.

Splunk Inc reported an operating loss of $82.11 million in its fiscal second quarter of 2018. The analytics software maker reported an operating loss of $83.63 million for its fiscal second quarter of the previous year.

Splunk Inc reported a net loss of $83.50 million in its fiscal second quarter of 2018. This isn’t as deep of a net loss as the $86.60 million that it reported during the same period of the year prior.

Splunk Inc has also updated its guidance for its fiscal full year of 2018. It is now expecting revenue for the year to range from $1.210 billion and $1.215 billion. Previously, it was looking for revenue of $1.195 billion in fiscal 2018. Wall Street is estimating the company will report revenue of $1.20 billion for the fiscal year.

SPLK stock was up 9% as of noon Friday and is up 28% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.