Starbucks Says ‘Dreamer Day’ Promotion Is Fake

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) has shot down rumors of a supposed ‘Dreamer Day’ that gives discounts to immigrants.

Source: Shutterstock

Someone started a rumor on social media that the coffee giant was running a Dreamer Day promotion, which would’ve given a discount to undocumented immigrants on Aug. 11. However, it’s all a hoax.

Starbucks senior vice president of global communications, John Kelly, was contacted by The Associated Press, and he responded via email, saying that the rumor is “completely false. One hundred percent fake.”

A social media post included a poster that looked legit upon first inspection, reading “Dreamer Day. Help fight bigotry. All undocumented immigrants will receive any item on the menu 40% off. Date: 11th of August. Use the coupon code “UNAFRAID” for a FREE Venti cold beverage including Frappaccino from any store.

Other than the fact that Frappuccino was mis-spelled, the poster seemed like it could be real. Starbucks also went on social media to assure consumers that they were falling for a hoax.

“This is completely false. Starbucks is not sponsoring any such event. Please do not spread misinformation,” the company tweeted.

It is believed that the piece of fake news originated from a 4Chan forum in the Politically Incorrect Message Board.

SBUX stock grew 0.4% Monday.