Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Release Date 2017: It’s Almost Here!

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) is preparing for Fall already. This includes dropping Starbucks pumpkin spice latte release date 2017 hints.

Source: Shutterstock

The the Starbucks pumpkin spice latte release date 2017 is still unknown, we have a good idea of when it will be coming. Over at the official Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) page for Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte, hints are being dropped.

The account for Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte says that big news will be coming to the Starbucks Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) on September 1, which is tomorrow. This may not be a confirmation of the Starbucks pumpkin spice latte release date 2017, but it helps.

Further Tweets from the Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte account adds credit to the idea that the drink will launch tomorrow. Some Twitter users directly asked about this possibility, and the account Tweeted back that they would have to wait and see. Other users in the comments claim to have already gotten the drink early.

An earlier Starbucks pumpkin spice latte release date 2017 seems likely based on the company’s recent announcements. This includes one from earlier this month concerning the drink coming to grocery stores sooner than expected. It makes sense that the drink would also come to the company’s cafes early as well.

You can follow this link to the official Twitter page for Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte for more clues about the release date. This one will take you to the coffee chain’s Facebook page, but it hasn’t made any announcements through it, yet.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.