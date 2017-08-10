Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes Hit Grocery Store Shelves This August

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) Pumpkin Spice Lattes are coming sooner than usual to grocery stores.

Source: Shutterstock

The coffee chain announced Thursday that its popular seasonal drink will hit the shelves of major grocery chains later this month. Starbucks locations will also offer them sometime soon, nearly three months before Halloween.

The company notes that the drink consists of “arabica coffee with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove spices, and creamy milk. The packaged version comes with coffee grounds that consist of “Starbucks lightest roast coffee with notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Add a splash of cream and a bit of sugar to evoke the familiar flavors inspired by the handcrafted Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte.”

The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes come in other forms of packaging as well, including PSL K-cups, VIA packets, as well as chilled bottles. The beverage has been around since 2003 and it has become the best-selling seasonal drink for the coffee-maker.

An 11 oz. bag of the packaged version of the latte will retail for $9.99. The chilled version of it will come with a pre-made latte that you can buy for $2.79 a bottle.

It is unclear when exactly the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte will be available at an actual company cafe, but if this news is any indication, you should expect your PSL sooner rather than later.

SBUX shares fell about 0.5% Thursday.