5 Stocks at Risk Amid Global “Fire and Fury”

U.S equities opened down hard on Wednesday in response to an overnight Twitter feud between North Korea and President Donald Trump, who threatened the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea with “fire and fury” if they tried anything. The DPRK responded by threatening Guam with a pre-emptive nuclear strike. Adding to the pressure has been some disappointing earnings results.

Source: Shutterstock

Suddenly, for investors who were enjoying a “Goldilocks” scenario in the markets — with economic growth, monetary policy and inflation all just right to support the ongoing volatility crush — the prospect of a nuclear exchange is rattling sentiment. Coming after Tuesday’s modest decline, this sets the stage for the first two-day retreat since July and could violate uptrend support for the first time since June. But more than that, this sets the stage for possible violation of the post-election meltup.

It has been more than a year since the last significant market correction. Investor sentiment and positioning has since reached extremes. People just aren’t ready.

Here are five stocks at risk in a new draw down:

