Taco Bell Naked Egg Taco Features a Fried Egg Shell

Taco Bell — owned by Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM ) — is expanding its menu with a Naked Egg Taco.

The restaurant chain is trying out every possible food items as a taco shell, this time creating a breakfast abomination that uses a fried egg as the shell that holds all its contents together.

The Naked Egg Taco has the egg as the tortilla, with potatoes, cheese and bacon or sausage as filling. It is available for breakfast lovers for a limited time only as part of a test.

Taco Bell has tried everything from waffles to fried chicken as taco shells in the past, garnering some level of success with those limited-time options. Many are wondering just how messy the Naked Egg Taco will be.

“Shell innovation is at the core of where we experiment,” Taco Bell chief food innovator Liz Matthews said in a statement. The Naked Egg Taco will be available starting Aug. 31 and it will retail for $1.99.

The company will offer consumers a chance to reserve a table inside a Taco Bell to try the newest food item. The chain “is hosting fans across the country beginning August 17 with brunch-esque ‘Bell & Breakfast’ events to give fans the chance to try the latest menu item innovation, the company wrote in a statement.

The event will take place in New York on Thursday, Aug. 17, and continue through locations in Laguna Beach, CA (August 25), Austin, TX (August 26) and Chicago (August 27).

YUM stock surged 0.2% Wednesday.