Target Corporation (TGT) vs. Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT): Which Big-Box Earnings Report Will Be Best?

It has been another tough earnings season for the retail industry, but the upcoming reports from big-box retailers Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) and Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) could very well reverse the trend.

Target is set to report its second-quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, while Walmart will release its second-quarter results on Thursday morning. Both of these companies are currently sporting Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) rankings, so anticipation for these reports is understandably high.

But which big-box report will be best? Let’s take a closer look.

Current Estimates

Heading into Target’s report date, our Zacks Consensus Estimates call for earnings of $1.20 per share and revenues of $16.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year growth rates of -2.53% and 0.32%, respectively.

Walmart will also face tough year-over-year comparisons, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $1.07 per share representing -0.47% growth and our consensus revenue estimate of $122.8 billion representing modest 1.61% growth.

According to additional consensus estimates, which are pulled from our exclusive non-financial metrics file, both Target and Walmart are expected to post relatively flat comparable-store sales, which means that we don’t have many exciting growth metrics to highlight prior to these reports.

Target has been continuing to improve its supply chain, while Walmart has poured money into its e-commerce business. Both brands are still dealing with customers spending less in stores—or less overall customers coming into stores. Nevertheless, these new initiatives have helped the companies stay competitive and could prove to be major performance drivers soon.

While earnings and revenue growth rates for either company won’t be blowing any investors out of the water, Walmart has the slightest edge in this category. Still, investors may well turn their attention to other areas of these reports.

