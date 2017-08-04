Tesla Inc (TSLA) Charging $1,000 More for Red Model 3

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) has started delivering the much-anticipated Model 3, which has an entry-level price tag of $35,000. Even before production of the car started, the EV maker made it clear that the upcoming vehicle is meant for the masses. Therefore, any tweaks to the Model 3 — even just a color change — will cost buyers dearly.

Red Model 3 will cost extra

At an event on Friday, Elon Musk handed over the first 30 cars to employee buyers. At the event, Musk also showcased the vehicle, and one of the most eye-catching moments during the event was Musk appearing on the stage in a red Model 3.

Those who are set on owning a red Model 3 will have to shell out $1,000 extra. It’s not just the red Model 3 that will cost you extra; any color except for black will cost $1,000 more, notes USA Today. In addition to black and red, Tesla is also offering the Model 3 in silver, blue and white. Further, those who want the 19-inch sports wheels should be ready to lighten their pocket by $1,500 extra on top of the starting price.

Apart from the color and the wheels, the premium upgrade package will cost about $5,000. The package includes the power-adjustable and heated seats, LED lights, a tinted glass roof and an enhanced sound system. Further, if the owner wants to upgrade to Autopilot, the technology which offers assistance on highways and city roads, another $5,000 is to be paid. Additional sensors for full autonomy will cost $3,000 extra.

The entry-level Model 3 comes with a range of 220 miles on a full charge, but owners have the option to go for the Long Range edition. This will add 90 miles to the battery, and an additional $9,000 burden on your pocket. In addition, Musk promised that a high-speed version of the car (costing even more of course) will “probably” by available by the “middle of next year.”

Although critics seemed happy with the Model 3, most were driving models with extra features and not the entry model. Kim Reynolds, Motor Trend’s testing director, tested the Model 3 owned by Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla lead designer.

Referring to his Model 3 experiences, Reynolds said, “Have I ever driven a more startling small sedan? I haven’t.”

Cheapest Model 3 is also rich in features

The extra items in the Model 3 certainly don’t mean that the cheapest Model 3 is no good without them. In fact, the entry-level Model 3 still has plenty of features to boast about. One of the many features is the automatic unlocking based on the proximity of its owner. Further, all the cars are fitted with a 15-inch touchscreen display rather than the clustered dashboard gauges commonly seen in other cars.

Other attractive features that are present in the budget version are rear-view cameras, voice-activated controls, emergency braking, a navigation system, LTE and Wi-Fi connections, and a top speed of 130 miles per hour, notes CNN. During the event, Musk said their quest was to make an affordable car.

“That’s what this day means. I’m confident it’ll be the best car in its class, gasoline or not, hands down.”