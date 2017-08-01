Tesla Inc (TSLA) Gigafactory Permits Hint at Cool New Features

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO Elon Musk has filed for new building permits to further his ambitious plan of building the largest manufacturing plant — ever. Records show there were new filings for the TSLA Gigafactory between May and July, and those permit applications hint at impressive and cutting-edge advancements with potential to extend beyond just Telsa electric vehicles.

Descriptions of permits filed in the last three months include the following:

Chiller Yard Expansion

Microgrid Lab

Addendum to Section F and G

Utility Yard Addendum

Drive Unit Module Buffer

ML Interconnect Equipment Anchorage

DQUAD GT9-01 & GT10-01

DQUAD GE5-01 & GE5-02

DQUAD GA9-01 & GA10-01

GT7-01 & GT8-01 (2A Tool)

GE4-01 Anode (Phase 2A Tool)

GC5-01 (2 A Tool)

GE73-01 Anode (Phase 2A Tool)

GA7-01 & GA8-01 (2A Tool)

Gigafactory news analysis

The following notes are speculation and not verified, but may help to give some context to what these permits are for.

The “Anode” is most likely in reference to the positively charged electrode through which an electric current runs. The anode and the “ML Interconnect Equipment Anchorage” are installations that have not yet been described in permits related to the Gigafactory.

The Chiller Yard has been mentioned in previous permits, which are most likely used for testing batteries in cooler environments where they function more efficiently.

The “Drive Unit” contains the motor, inverter, and gearbox. Here’s a video of a high-efficiency electric drive unit from Tesla’s webpage, thought it’s not clear if this is the same product being produced in the Gigafactory.

The “Module Buffer” most likely refers to capacitors that bridge short-duration dips in voltage. Their purpose is to provide reliable power supply through the manufacturing process by preventing instantaneous power shortages.

The Microgrid lab is also pretty fascinating, as it suggests that the plant will be able to distribute electricity from their own energy sources e.g. solar panels.