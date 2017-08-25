Tesla Inc (TSLA) Is Preparing “TTunes” – Its Own Music Streaming Service

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) is working on a new music streaming service, called “TTunes,” based on new images from inside the tech company’s software.

A Tesla insider, named “Green,” has given images to the Tesla blog Electrek that portray a streaming service. The code for the service is in all of Tesla’s vehicles, and the backend of the service is present. However, there is no consumer-facing user interfaces at the moment.

The new software shows that consumers will have the option to listen to the TuneIn internet radio channel, music stored on a phone, the existing streaming service provided by Slacker, and a new option called “TTunes” that hasn’t gone live yet.

This past June, Recode reported that Tesla had talks with all of the major labels in the music industry about licensing a proprietary music service.

“We believe it’s important to have an exceptional in-car experience so our customers can listen to the music they want from whatever source they choose,” said a Tesla spokesperson at the time. “Our goal is to simply achieve maximum happiness for our customers.”

The new service may not launch anytime soon, though. While some consumers have wanted Tesla to partner with Apple AAPL Music or Spotify, the tech company has never done so in the United States. However, Tesla does offer Spotify Premium accounts to users internationally.

If the streaming service does launch, “TTunes” may not be the final name. It is also unclear if Tesla will charge a monthly fee or provide the service for free to all Tesla drivers.

Tesla stock is down slightly on Friday, falling 0.42% in morning trading.

