Tesla Inc (TSLA) Production Targets Key for Company’s Success

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) has developed something of a cult-like following. Investors and analysts either seem to love the company and its vocal founder, Elon Musk, or hate them. While people argue about Elon Musk and the daily movements of TSLA stock, Tesla production targets are a far more important aspect to focus on.

But whatever your view on the enterprise, there’s no doubt that it has dramatically changed the auto industry since its inception. The company has shown the rest of the auto industry and customers that electric cars can be fun, stylish and environmentally friendly without sacrificing quality or range.

However, while the company’s innovation progress is hard to dispute, its viability as a long-term business is another thing altogether.

Tesla reported that it burnt through a staggering $1.16 billion in cash in the second quarter, by spending on building out its capacity for the Model 3. The Model 3, which starts at $35,000, has reportedly racked up almost half a million reservations and is drawing more deposits by the day.

Tesla reported a cash balance of a little more than $3 billion at the end of the second quarter, a balance that would be quite adequate for most companies. Nonetheless, despite this cash buffer Musk has decided to take advantage of investors’ demand for yield by offering $1.5 billion (upsized to $1.8 billion) in notes offering a yield of 5.3%. According to Bloomberg, these notes, due 2025, slipped below par almost immediately.

Tesla production targets and liquidity



According to Moody’s, Tesla now has enough liquidity to last through the Model 3 ramp up phase in the years ahead. The rating agency estimates that the firm will break-even in 2018 if it manages to hit its Model 3 sales target of 300,000 units, with a gross margin of approximately 25%. Even after the firm achieves profitability, however, cash flow will remain negative due to the likely doubling of capital expenditures for around $1.5 billion in 2016 to $4 billion by 2017.

The company’s future depends on the company’s ability to meet high Tesla production targets. If it can produce around 500,000 units by the end of 2018, and produce and sell the 300,000 Model 3s for full-year 2018, Moody’s analysis suggests a debt to earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization could fall to 5 times, from 15 times at the end of 2016. Not only would this be a significant improvement in the company’s credit profile but it would also be “a strong indicator that the company is on a trajectory for further improvement in these metrics.”

So, the next 6 to 12 months will be crucial for the company. If Musk can hit the Tesla production targets, Tesla’s outlook will improve significantly. If not the group may start to lose investor support and the early 2019 maturity of approximately $900 million of convertible notes could require an additional capital raise, the terms may not be as favorable as the recent issue.