Should Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Fear Chinese Batteries?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) stock is up nearly 60% year-to-date. The stock currently is 12% off its 52-week high, and trades at 11.2 times book value and 5.6 times sales.

This valuation means high expectations for TSLA stock to succeed. Will Tesla will be able to sustain its competitive advantages and deliver future profits?

One of Tesla’s competitive advantages comes in the form of the battery supply chain it is building with Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PCRFY ).

Most electric cars run on lithium-ion batteries, and according to Bloomberg, these account for about 40% of the vehicle’s cost (though costs are falling). A 2010 report by the Boston Consulting Group found that 75% of the cost of producing battery packs are volume-dependent, meaning that as production increases, unit costs will drop.

So whoever scales up first will enjoy a cost advantage.

TSLA stock and Panasonic have invested billions of dollars in “gigafactories” which produce lithium-ion batteries for electric cars. By 2018, the Gigafactory will produce batteries capable of storing 35 Gigawatt-Hours (GWh) of electricity every year.

Last year, Tesla claimed a cost of $190 per Kilowatt-Hour (KWh) for battery packs. In February, the company announced it had achieved a further 35% cost reduction at its Gigafactory 1.

Tesla’s battery supply chain is one of its big competitive advantages. So should Tesla worry about other manufacturers ramping up their production and reducing costs, perhaps eroding Tesla’s cost advantage?

China, Lithium-Ion Batteries and TSLA Stock

China doesn’t hide its desire to dominate several high-tech industries, including electric cars. The government encourages the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in multiple ways, and will require 8% of car sales next year to be EVs and hybrids.

China also offers subsidies to battery manufacturers, but these require a minimum 8 GWh installed production capacity in China. Only two Chinese firms, BYD COMPANY LTD ‘H’CNY1 (OTCMKTS: BYDDF ) and CATL, qualify.

This quote in a Financial Times article sounded alarming:

“China’s approach has echoes of the one it took on solar power a decade ago. It dominated the solar industry by lowering costs and driving prices down by 70 per cent and could do the same for batteries, says Gordon Orr, former Asia chairman of McKinsey.”

China, after all, designated solar energy a “strategic emerging industry” in its 12th Five-Year Plan a few years ago, and subsidized domestic production. Chinese producers ramped up production, and may have sold solar panels below cost overseas, a practice known as dumping. This contributed to a drop in solar panel prices, and led to bankruptcy for many solar panel makers in the U.S. and Europe.

