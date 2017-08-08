Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Is Driving to New Heights

Runners are easy to spot on slow summer days. While the rest of the market waffles around unchanged, these momentum darlings are popping 2% to 3% more. Take Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) for example. The stock is galloping 3% higher in early morning trading on strong volume. Apparently, last week’s earnings gap didn’t deliver enough gains to TSLA stock owners. They want more, dang it.

Today’s pop provides a perfect excuse to take a fresh look at Tesla shares to discover if there’s a trade to be had.

Hint: There is.

Tesla Bulls Are Back, Baby!

The electric-vehicle maker entered its latest earnings release in desperate need of a positive catalyst. Previous to the report Elon Musk’s brainchild was on the ropes. Early summer selling had carried Tesla stock well below the 50-day and 20-day moving averages. The rug pull reversed the short-term trend and just about upended the intermediate-term trend.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

It turns out the slip was a ruse — a bit of trickery to shake out the weak hands.

Last week’s earnings quieted short sellers while emboldening buyers. And that brings us to Tuesday. TSLA stock has now rallied 18% since bottoming the day before earnings, and it has hopped back above the 20- and 50-day MAs in the process.

I see no reason why Tesla can’t re-test its summer highs of $387, which is another $20 higher from here. In case the stock falls, the next support level is the unfilled earnings gap at $343.

On the momentum front, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator has returned to bullish territory at 63. This further confirms buyers have wrested back control of the trend.

Bet on a Retest in TSLA Stock

If you’re looking for a cheap way to capitalize on Tesla’s return to record heights, I suggest purchasing bull call spreads. Buy the Sep $380/$390 bull call spread for $3.15. Because we’re using out-of-the-money options, the cost (and thus risk) is minimal. The max loss is $3.15 and will be forfeited if Tesla sits below $380 at expiration.

The max gain is $6.85, but TSLA stock needs to rise above $390 by expiration to capture the entire reward.

To increase your odds of escaping with a profit, I suggest exiting if the value of the spread doubles to $6.30.

As of this writing, Tyler Craig did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. Want to learn how to master the art of option selling for high-probability cash flow? Check out Tyler’s recently released video series through Tackle Trading on how to systematically sell iron condors for monthly income.