Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Keeps Speeding, But Should Investors Slow Down?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) stock surged 6.87% on Thursday morning after the company beat revenue expectations and posted a less-than expected second quarter loss on Wednesday. Still, some Wall Street analysts question the overall fundamental viability of the company and began to hit the breaks on Tesla bulls.

Source: Tesla

Tesla’s second quarter revenue skyrocketed 200% year-over-year to $2.79 billion, which also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55 billion.

The electric carmaker reported a loss of $2.04 per share, or $336.4 million. Excluding non-recurring items, the company posted a loss of $1.33 per share, which beat Street estimates by a comfortable amount.

Tesla’s reported that the combined sales of its Model S and Model X grew 52% from the year-ago period. Elon Musk also reaffirmed his stance that Tesla will be able to produce 500,000 electric vehicles a year by the end of 2018.

And this is why some analysts are preaching caution about Tesla and trying to fight back against Musk’s confidence.

Some of the Street’s biggest concerns about Tesla rest firmly on future capital needs and uncertainty that Tesla can reach production goals for its new, less-expensive Model 3 sedan.

“We were surprised by the after hours move in TSLA shares and continue to be cautious on the stock, especially as the risk profile shifts from the hype of the Model 3 to execution or ‘production hell’ as Elon Musk refers to it,” Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne wrote in a note to clients on Thursday. “We believe Tesla shares are an overvalued show me story.”

“As Tesla’s Model 3 ramp proceeds, we continue to have more questions than answers about the company and the vagueness of details coupled with lack of disclosure from management about true capital needs and expense levels need to obtain their ultimate vision,” Osborne continued.

Next Page