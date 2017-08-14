Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Offers Painful Lessons for Short Sellers

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) is a tempting target for short sellers. Just some of the reasons include: the company continues to lose money; there is the expensive and complicated acquisition of SolarCity; the competition is intense; and there are tremendous challenges with production.

But of course, shorting TSLA stock has been mostly a nightmare. And this has been the case for some of the world’s top investors, such as Kynikos Associates’ Jim Chanos.

According to a report from CNBC, hedge funds have lost over $3.64 billion shorting TSLA stock since the start of 2016. In fact, during the most recent earnings report, the losses came to over $600 million.

Interestingly enough, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has provided warnings to short sellers! Back in April 2016, he went on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) to say that it was “probably unwise” to make a bearish bet.

OK then, so when looking at Tesla stock, what are some of the lessons when it comes to short selling? Well, let’s take a look at three:

TSLA Stock Lesson No. 1: Technical Issues With Short Selling

Short selling is really for those investors who are experienced and have the time to do the necessary due diligence. The reason is that the risks are significant.

In order to short a stock, you must set up a margin account. This is because you are borrowing stock and then selling it on the open market. What’s more, the brokerage firm wants protection on the trade. In other words, if the stock price goes up, then you will get margin calls, which is a request to put up more money.

The brutal irony is that you may ultimately be spot-on about the bear case of a stock but still lose a bundle since you do not have enough financial resources to maintain the trade.

As the legendary economist John Maynard Keynes once noted: “The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent.”

