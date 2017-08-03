Tesla Inc’s (TSLA) Rip-Roaring Q2 Report: 3 Key Takeaways

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) stock is the widowmaker of short selling. According to a CNBC report, the pop in TSLA stock on Thursday following yesterday’s second-quarter report has cost hedge funds more than a half a billion dollars today alone on bearish bets. Those losses have hit a staggering $3.64 billion since 2016.

Source: Shutterstock

Tesla’s earnings report has launched shares by more than 6% in Thursday’s trade, giving the company a $57 billion market capitalization that exceeds the valuations of operators like Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ).

Yet again, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has proven that he knows not only how to build world-changing tech companies, but also how to effectively manage Wall Street — even if he doesn’t put it into practice all the time. Funnily, Musk has shared mixed views on TSLA stock in the past, including a recent Twitter post in which he noted the price was “higher than we have any right to deserve.”

He then followed up by saying, “I should clarify: Tesla stock is obviously high based on past & present, but low if you believe in Tesla’s future. Place bets accordingly.”

Well, at least there’s no arguing with Wednesday evening’s result.

Today, let’s take a deeper look into Tesla’s Q2 earnings report and dig into three of the most important things investors should take away from it:

#1: Tesla Is Running on All Cylinders

One fear expressed by TSLA stock holders is that the preparation for and launch of the Model 3 would weigh on sales of older models (the Model S and Model X). Those fears appear to be overblown.

From Musk, in his shareholder letter:

“Orders for Model S and Model X have also been increasing, both leading up to and following the Model 3 handover event. In July, our weekly net order rate for these vehicles was about 15% higher than our Q2 average weekly order rate. In addition, although too early to draw strong conclusions, we are seeing an even further increase in net Model S orders since the July 28th event. This growing demand gives us even more reason to expect increased deliveries of Model S and Model X in the second half of this year.”

The core business looked unrestrained as a result. In Q2, revenues spiked by 120% to $2.79 billion, which included a 93% year-over-year in automotive sales. Meanwhile, while the company lost $1.33 per share, that figure was better than the Street consensus of $1.57.

#2: Tesla’s Cash Situation: Not Great, But Not Awful

Operating a next-generation car company is not cheap, but Musk is doing a decent job of keeping the costs reasonable.

