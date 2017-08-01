Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Got Slammed, But Remember Its Core Values

“Wanna get away?” The catchy Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV ) slogan perfectly matches the mood at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ). Long Wall Street’s poster child, TSLA stock is recently giving even the most hardened bulls some pause. Although company shares are up a meteoric 50% year-to-date, it has been less impressive after loosely flirting with the $400 mark.

Over the trailing month, Tesla stock is down 11%. Usually cocksure, the automotive tech firm’s smooth-talking CEO Elon Musk couldn’t deny some of the ugliness, which ranged from missing financial expectations to product safety questions to even his own mouth.

Despite being one of the smartest innovators of this generation, Musk apparently never heard the adage, “loose lips sink ships.” At a National Governors Association meeting, Musk stated that “our stock price is higher than we have any right to deserve.” Ultimately, his inexplicably strange comments has yet to have a decisive impact on Tesla stock. Nevertheless, on the day after, investors were understandably wobbly on TSLA stock.

The problem is that for many, an investment in Tesla is an investment in Musk. If the chief executive lacked the charisma, the star power and the boyish good looks, perhaps TSLA stock isn’t as much of a scorcher as it generally is.

But in light of the obstacles that Tesla must overcome — particularly negative analyst ratings and serious questions about its structural and technological safety — bullish investors needed Musk to be Musk. Instead, he turned into a sinner giving a confessional.

Despite some head-scratching missteps, I still believe in the long-term potential of TSLA. Here’s why:

TSLA Remains a Powerhouse Innovator

At the heart of the Tesla stock investment is a technology company, plain and simple. As InvestorPlace contributor Richard Saintvilus asserts, if TSLA is a genuine tech firm, then it should be treated as one. Worrying about “traditional” metrics such as profitability margins would be a mistake, especially at this stage of the game, says Saintvilus.

Indeed, TSLA has much more in common with an Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) as it does a Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) or a General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ). I argued previously that Tesla is ahead of the electric-vehicle game not just in terms of tech but in marketing. They figured out the magic formula that EVs don’t have to be hideously ugly. By doing so, TSLA bridged the gap for those still unsure of EV technology by making it familiar.

