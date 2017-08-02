Will Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (TEVA) Stock Catch a Break?

When Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA ) reports quarterly earnings results on Aug. 3 before market open, good sales numbers may not do enough to give TEVA stock a boost.

Investors will demand more details on Teva Pharmaceutical’s strategy in absorbing Actavis. After paying $40.5 billion, the generic drug giant must devise a solid strategy that gives its investors more confidence.

TEVA stock has strong fundamentals, a robust pipeline and has the flexibility to adjust for the upheaval in healthcare policies imposed by governments around the world. Should circumstances change, the drug manufacturer may adjust its dividend rate, shed assets and cut down operating expenses further. In the near-term, investors will look at the following things below.

TEVA Stock: Watch for Cash Flow Growth

Teva Pharmaceutical will need to show growth in operating cash flow in the quarter. Chances are good that revenue from generic medicine unit will show improvements. Quarterly expenses probably dropped, due to the streamlining of weak business units, job cuts and lower marketing spending. The Actavis acquisition strengthens Teva’s competitive positioning as one of the few discount drug companies. By cutting costs and operating more efficiently, the company may sell generic brands at lower operating costs.

Specialty medicine will take more time than generics to add meaningfully to TEVA’s quarter. But in the medium- to long-term, Specialty drugs have the potential to accelerate free cash flow but it will take the company a few quarters. Teva Pharmaceutical needs time, money and resources in building the sales momentum for specialty drug products.

TEVA has hundreds of drug products that are awaiting approval. Once regulators give the new products the green light, the company’s profits will inevitably grow.

Manageable Debt

Teva may not announce a big cut in its high debt levels in the quarter. This should raise no alarm bells for shareholders. The debt is manageable, so long as Teva’s cash flow more than covers the dividend and interest payments owed on the debt.

