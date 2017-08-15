Time to Start Buying Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (TEVA) Stock?

It seems trouble in the pharma world knows no end. First it was Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ). Now it’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA ). VRX stock crashed from a high above $260 in mid-2015 to $14 today. TEVA stock appears to be on a similar downward spiral, falling from a $70 high in mid-2015 to $18 today.

So what’s happening under the hood here?

Well, these pharma companies got overly ambitious. Both TEVA and VRX figured that a good game plan in a low-interest-rate, easy-credit environment would be to use a debt-financed acquisition strategy to drive robust top-line growth.

The game plan was pretty straightforward. Take out a bunch of debt. Acquire a bunch of pharma companies. Reap the top-line rewards that accompany market share expansion. Gradually pay off debt. The net result would be much larger top- and bottom-line numbers with a manageable debt load, and consequently, much higher stock prices.

But things didn’t go as planned for either company. Pricing and accounting scandals entered the fold. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration began to speed up the rate at which they approved drugs, and that caused a rush of new, competitively priced drugs into the market. Pharmacy chains began to consolidate their orders, giving them leverage in price negotiations.

All in all, things didn’t go perfectly for either VRX or TEVA. When you have a bunch of debt on the balance sheet and operations don’t run smoothly, investors freak out.

Most of the market has thrown in the towel on Valeant. It feels like yesterday’s news. Even its biggest bull, famed hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, recently exited his position after a $3 billion loss on his $4 billion investment.

But the TEVA debate is just heating up. And that’s because it just announced dismal quarterly results which underscored the company’s problems: too much debt and too little growth.

TEVA stock is down more than 40% since that report on Aug. 3.

But is the sell-off an overreaction? Maybe.

Here’s why.

TEVA Has Higher Turnaround Potential Than VRX

Much like VRX, there is no doubt that TEVA stock is drowning in debt. Teva has about $35.1 billion in total debt on its balance sheet. That compares to a market cap of roughly $18 billion.

Next Page