The 3 Best WisdomTree ETFs to Buy Now

With nearly $44 billion in assets under management, WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF ) is the seventh-largest U.S. issuer of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Many investors know WisdomTree, the only publicly traded pure play ETF issuer, for its expansive lineup of currency hedged and international equity funds.

However, some of the best WisdomTree ETFs are dividend funds focusing on U.S. and developed market equities.

That said, WisdomTree, an issuer that has been at the forefront of fundamentally weighted or smart beta strategies for over a decade, was also one of the pioneers of bringing dividends to emerging markets ETFs.

At a time when international equities, both developed and emerging markets fare, are outpacing U.S. equity benchmarks, WisdomTree is an issuer for ETF investors to consider. That is particularly true for investors yearning for some dividend compensation to go along with their international ETFs.

Here are some of the best WisdomTree ETFs income-seeking, globe-trotting investors can consider for the rest of 2017 and beyond.

