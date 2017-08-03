GoPro (GPRO) jumps 10% on slimmer loss, massive sales beat >>> READ MORE
These 5 Stocks Were Just Added to the Strong Sell List

Here are five stocks that were just added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS)  is a manufacturer and seller of packaging products.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) is the holding company for Civista Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 30 days.

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) is a major bank holding company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 30 days.

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) is a producer and seller of construction materials and related downstream products.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

