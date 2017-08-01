This Fool Still Likes Ford Motor Company (F) Stock

Since I began pounding the table for Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) on May 29, shares have gone nowhere. Since I decided to eat my own dog food and bought F stock, it has merely broken even.

The company’s June earnings — net income of $2.03 billion, 51 cents per share, and revenue of $39.85 billion — were dismissed by analysts as inflated by tax law changes. I’m not worried because the earnings are more than triple the 15-cent quarterly dividend, and as I have noted repeatedly, I bought the stock as a defensive play.

That belief remains intact despite a disappointing number on July auto sales, which were released Tuesday morning. Sedan sales continue to struggle, and deals are getting harder to come by. Bring back the deals, and the numbers will rise.

There remains one great argument against my call. Why Ford instead of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ), which has been outperforming it all year and is up since January, by 3%, while F stock is down?

My answer on that comes down to two things: speed and the jockey.

Ford Can Change Fast

I first wrote positively about Ford stock before Jim Hackett became CEO, but what I said then still holds. Ford can move quickly.

Ford is now undergoing a review of its operations, deciding what it wants to do about the Indian market, about self-driving cars, and about the Lincoln brand being advertised by actor Matthew McConaughey.

Once that is finished Hackett will move. He has already done so, moving production of the Ford Focus from Mexico to China. Our Will Ashworth asks good questions about buybacks and China, but he’s impatiently looking for capital gains. I’m more willing to wait for it.

The pace of change in the car business is accelerating, and companies that can’t change strategy on a dime are going to be left behind. I don’t think General Motors can do that.

I think Ford can.

Trouble in My Valley

The second question overhanging the whole auto business is what to do about self-driving cars. I think Hackett’s experience in Silicon Valley is going to create a big win here.

