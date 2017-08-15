Why it’s Time to Sell Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock

It’s really time to throw in the towel on Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) stock. As I warned previously and as the company’s second-quarter results showed, DIS stock is simply too leveraged to multiple sectors that are in steep decline.

The revenue of the company’s Media Networks unit, which is dominated by ESPN, dropped 1% year-over-year and its operating income plummeted 22% year-over-year. DIS blamed part of the decline on a payment of about $400 million for a new NBA deal, but obviously, the growing trend of cord cutting is taking its toll on the unit. Further proving that point, Disney noted that the ad revenue of both ESPN and the ABC network fell year-over-year last quarter.

It’s also worth stating that, despite the decline, Media Networks still accounted for over 45% of the company’s operating income last quarter, along with over 40% of its revenue.

Lousy Results for DIS Stock

Things were much worse at Studio Entertainment, whose operating income tumbled 17% and whose revenue fell 16%. The unit accounted for nearly 17% of DIS stock’s revenue last quarter and brought in nearly 16% of its operating income.

Obviously, like movie theaters, the unit is being hurt by the rise of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ), as “Netflix and chill” increasingly replaces movie dates and “binge watching” increasingly replaces going to the theaters with family and friends. As Vanity Fair put it in a recent headline, “Hollywood as we know it is already over.” The sub headline noted that “theater attendance (is) at a two-decade low and profits (are) dwindling.”

When a company derives over 50% of its revenue and operating income from sources that are increasingly being phased out of society, it’s probably a pretty good idea to avoid holding its stock.

