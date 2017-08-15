TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Stock Rises on Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beats

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX ) stock was on the rise today following the release of its earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2018.

Earnings per share of 85 cents for TJX Companies Inc’s fiscal second quarter of 2018 was a boon to TJX stock. It came in above earnings per share of 84 cents from the second quarter of the year prior. It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 84 cents for the quarter.

TJX Companies Inc reported revenue of $8.36 billion in its fiscal second quarter of 2018. This is an increase over its revenue of $7.88 billion from the same time last year. It was also good news for TJX stock as it came in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $8.29 billion for its fiscal second quarter of 2018.

Net income of $552.96 million was reported by TJX Companies Inc in its fiscal second quarter of 2018. The retailer of apparel and home goods reported a net income of $562.17 million during the same period of the previous year.

TJX Companies Inc reported comparable sales for the fiscal second quarter of the year that were up 3% from the same time last year. HomeGoods and TJX Canada specifically saw comparable sales rise by 7% when compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2017.

TJX Companies Inc also updated its outlook for the fiscal full year of 2018 in its most recent earnings report. It says that it now expects earnings per share for the year to range from $3.78 to $3.82. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $3.89 for fiscal 2018.

TJX stock was up 1% as of Tuesday morning, but is down 4% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.