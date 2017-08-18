T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Launches Self-Branded Smartphone REVVL

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS ) has unveiled its first branded smartphone, the REVVL, and is promoting more models on its JUMP! On Demand handset leasing program.

The phone features some basic specifications such as a 5.5-inch HD display, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, a 3,000mAh battery and a rear fingerprint sensor. The device supports Android Nougat and is available since Aug 10.

Accompanying the phone’s launch, the company has also adjusted its JUMP! On Demand services. T-Mobile US is marketing it as an affordable option because it will cost only $5 a month with no down payment through the company’s Jump! On Demand service, or $125 up front.

T-Mobile US also debuted smart pick recommendations, which showcases affordable smartphones with high-end features and specs and will be available via JUMP! On Demand. The affordable models include ZTE ZMAX Pro, the LG Aristo, the LG K20 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime.

Such launches combined with attractive promotional offers will lure customers from rival carriers. With increasing smartphone launches, we expect aggressive promotional offers by the company to hurt margins in the coming quarters. The marketing costs of advertisements and promotions also lead to high cash burn and heavy losses for the company.

Similar Events

Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ), the fourth-largest U.S. telecom operator, has signed the deal to sell the first phone from Essential. The wireless network operator will be the exclusive network carrier for the new phone Essential PH-1. Essential PH-1 will be available in Sprint’s retail stores, its online and telemarketing channels and Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY ).

The Essential PH-1 is a high-end smart phone that runs on Android software developed by Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) Google and the handset features a Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) developed Snapdragon 835 processor, a 128 GB internal storage and a 360-degree camera. Essential PH-1 is priced at $700.

Zacks’ 10-Minute Stock-Picking Secret

Since 1988, the Zacks system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +25% per year. With compounding, rebalancing, and exclusive of fees, it can turn thousands into millions of dollars.

But here’s something even more remarkable: You can master this proven system without going to a single class or seminar. And then you can apply it to your portfolio in as little as 10 minutes a month. Learn the secret >>