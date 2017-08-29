The Top 10 Costliest Hurricanes in U.S. History

What are the 10 costliest hurricanes in U.S. history?

Hurricane Harvey has become a tropical storm as it dies down, but it continues to bring extreme winds and rainfall to the Houston, Texas area, as well as other parts of the state.

Here are the 10 costliest hurricanes in the country’s history:

Katrina: At the top of the list is Katrina by a considerable margin, crushing Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee residents on Aug. 2005, resulting in $47.24 billion in damages. Andrew: This 1992 storm raged from Aug. 24 to 26 in 1992, causing roughly $23.35 billion in damages. Sandy: The fall 2012 giant is among the most destructive hurricanes in recent memory, hitting most of the Northeast and costing $18.75 billion. Ike: The 2008 hurricane struck Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and other parts of the Midwest and South, costing $13.28 billion. Wilma: On Oct 24, 2005, Wilma wreaked havoc in Florida, costing $11.89 billion in relief efforts. Charley: This 2004 phenomenon struck Florida and the Carolinas between Aug. 13 and 14, costing $8.91 billion. Ivan: The mid-2000s saw plenty of storms, and Ivan was truly terrible, hitting most of the East and Southeast, costing $8.48 billion. Hugo: The hurricane cost nearly $7 billion, raging in Puerto Rico, Virginia, Georgia and the Carolinas back in 1989. Rita: The storm raged from Sept. 20 through 26 in 2004, hitting Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana and other Southern states, costing $6.49 billion. Frances: It struck Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina and South Carolina between Sept. 3 and 9 in 2004, costing $5.48 billion.

Several companies have offered relief efforts to Harvey victims, including in the form of rescue boats and water.