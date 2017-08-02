It’s Never Too Late to Trade Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock, Regardless of Levels

Now that the earnings event has passed, I can re-allocate more risk to trade Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) stock. It’s not that I was worried about the fundamentals, but I usually fret the short-term Wall Street reaction to earnings reports.

Even if we had a preview of the company P&L, we don’t know how traders will interpret earnings results. Expectations are hard to chart, therefor they are hard to accurately forecast.

AAPL results were exactly as I expected: Boringly impressive. They were boring because they blew all metrics out of the park, as I expected them to. This speaks more to their forecasting ability than over-achievement. Wall Street is rewarding it though with a new all-time high near $160 per share.

Nothing in this Apple report changes my opinion of the mid-term outlook for the company fundamentals. It will still be the envy of most other corporations. The business is incredible healthy…

Perhaps AAPL is too healthy for its own good, so it doesn’t feel the urgency to take risk venturing into new things. Sure they’ve made public statements about interests with International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ) and the Uber of China, Didi Chuxing. They even bought a headphones company. But none of these could eventually replace or challenge the iPhone as the golden goose for them.

I keep referring to Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Jeff Bezos, who never announces his plans of next domination. He just takes the risks and reaps the rewards. Surely the success ratio is not one-to-one, but he only needed a few hits to deliver hyper growth, AMZN-style.

Few experts deny that AAPL is still an iPhone company, but that’s not a bad thing … Yet. The sales metrics that come from iPhone sales are staggering, thereby buying Tim Cook time to find the next big thing.

